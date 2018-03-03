Florida City man leads deputies on high-speed chase, officials say

KEY LARGO, Fla. - A Florida City man was arrested early Saturday after he led deputies on a brief high-speed chase along the Overseas Highway, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

Robert Lewis Taylor, 29, faces multiple charges, including reckless driving and fleeing police.

Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Sheriff's Office, said that just after 3:30 a.m., a deputy spotted Taylor driving a white Dodge Charger the wrong way on U.S. Route 1.

Still traveling the wrong way, Taylor fled when the deputy attempted a traffic stop, reaching speeds up to 80 mph and forcing other drivers off the road, Linhardt, said. The deputy forced Taylor into the correct lane and ordered him out of the car at gunpoint.

Taylor is current being held at the Monroe County Detention Center in Plantation Key.

