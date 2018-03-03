Monroe County

Florida City man leads deputies on high-speed chase, officials say

Deputies say Robert Lewis Taylor was driving wrong way on US 1

By Tim Swift - Local10.com Digital Editor
Headline Goes Here

Robert Lewis Taylor

KEY LARGO, Fla. - A Florida City man was arrested early Saturday after he led deputies on a brief high-speed chase along the Overseas Highway, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

Robert Lewis Taylor, 29, faces multiple charges, including reckless driving and fleeing police.

More Florida Keys Headlines

Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Sheriff's Office, said that just after 3:30 a.m., a deputy spotted Taylor driving a white Dodge Charger the wrong way on U.S. Route 1.

Still traveling the wrong way, Taylor fled when the deputy attempted a traffic stop, reaching speeds up to 80 mph and forcing other drivers off the road, Linhardt, said. The deputy forced Taylor into the correct lane and ordered him out of the car at gunpoint.

Taylor is current being held at the Monroe County Detention Center in Plantation Key.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.