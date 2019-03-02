Florida Keys man falsely claims strippers robbed him at gunpoint, deputies say

ISLAMORADA, Fla. - A Islamorada man was arrested Friday after deputies said he falsely claimed two female strippers robbed him at gunpoint. Video from his own security camera exposed his lies, deputies said.

Alejandro Dewelde, 58, faces charges of making a false report and knowingly giving law enforcement false information regarding an alleged crime.

Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, said Dewelde called 911 on Feb. 16 and told the dispatcher that two women robbed him at gunpoint. Dewelde told the dispatcher that the women stole $2,500 in cash and a Rolex watch.

When deputies arrived at his home, Dewelde changed his story, saying $3,000 was taken, but he did not mention the Rolex watch, Linhardt said. Dwelde told the deputies he had gone to Woody's, a strip club in Islamorada, the night before. He said he invited a stripper back to his home, where they had sex and fell asleep. Sometime later, the woman woke Dwelde by placing a gun to his head while a second stripper broke into his home and stole the cash, Dwelde said.

When deputies found the women and interviewed them, the women gave an entirely different account of the night in question.

The women told deputies that Dewelde had been drinking heavily at Woody's and offered to give one of them some fresh fish back at his houseboat. The woman asked a friend to go with her because she did not feel comfortable, Linhardt said.

When they arrived, Dewelde became upset and began searching the houseboat for something, causing them to leave after 30 minutes. The woman said Dewelde was "going crazy" looking for something but he would not tell them what it was.

The women told deputies that they did not have a gun, take anything or go there for sex.

Deputies obtained surveillance video from houseboat that showed that the women were unarmed and left without incident after 30 minutes. The video showed Dewelde searching the houseboat as the women told deputies.

When confronted with the discrepancies, Dewelde said he was drunk and may have mistaken one woman's mobile phone for a gun.

