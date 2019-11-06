Florida Keys man missing after boat found with engines idling

John Gyurstak's boat was found anchored just off Little Palm Island with its engines idling.

KEY WEST, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a missing boater in the Florida Keys.

Neighbors reported John Gyurstak, 74, of Big Pine Key, missing Tuesday morning. They told Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies he was last seen Monday afternoon leaving to fuel his boat.

The boat was discovered Tuesday afternoon anchored just off Little Palm Island with the engines idling, but Gyurstak was nowhere to be found.

Deputies said there were no signs of foul play on the boat.

The U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are also assisting in the search.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.