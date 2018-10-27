Keys man jumps into ocean after attacking birthday party, officials say

MARATHON, Fla. - Monroe County sheriff's deputies arrested an assault suspect late Friday after he jumped into the waters off the coast of Marathon while fleeing from deputies, authorities said.

Yordany Rodriguez Marmol, 27, faces multiple charges, including battery and resisting arrest.

Adam Lindhardt, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, said deputies were dispatched to the 1600 block of the Overseas Highway around 10 p.m. after receiving a reports that a man had “gone crazy and was fighting with people outside the apartment complex.”

A deputy who arrived on scene found Rodriguez Marmol screaming and covered in blood, Lindhardt said. Marmol then ran from the deputy up a flight of stairs and jumped into the water from a second floor balcony.

Deputies said Rodriguez Marmol was attending a birthday party at the apartment complex when he became upset over a woman. Another man reportedly gave a woman who Rodriguez Marmol was interested in a beer. Rodriguez Marmol slapped the woman and splashed the group with beer, causing a fight, Lindhardt said.

The fight was broken up but Rodriguez Marmol ran to a nearby apartment and grabbed a knife and a beer bottle, Lindhardt said. Rodriguez Marmol threw the bottle at a man, cutting him on the hand, deputies said.

Rodriguez Marmol threatened another man with the knife, but the group ran to an apartment, locking the door and calling 911, deputies said.

