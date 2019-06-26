Florida Keys woman accused of kicking deputies

Jessica Schroeder, 34, faces charges of aggravated battery causing bodily harm, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence and resisting arrest without violence.

MARATHON, Fla. - A Florida Keys woman was arrested Tuesday night after kicking deputies called to a domestic battery incident, a Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman said.

Deputies were called to the 700 block of 69th Street in Marathon about 9:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a man who claimed Schroeder had been drinking all day and got angry after he ignored her when she asked him for a cigarette.

"She began to scratch and pull at him, looking for cigarettes," sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt said. "Schroeder bit the man during the incident."

Schroeder told deputies she wasn't going to speak to them and ignored their commands, Linhardt said.

After she was detained, Schroeder began to bang her head against the glass partition in a patrol car, Linhardt said.

As a deputy tried to restrain Schroeder, she grabbed him and wouldn't let go, Linhardt said.

Once she was removed from the car, Schroeder started kicking deputies before she was finally restrained, Linhardt said.

Schroeder was taken to Fishermen's Community Hospital, where she had to be restrained to keep from hitting her head against a bed. She was eventually treated and then taken to jail.

