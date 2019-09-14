Hialeah man arrested for rape of girl, 13, in Key Largo, deputies say

KEY LARGO, Fla. - A 13-year-old girl told deputies in the Florida Keys that she had three sexual encounters with a 40-year-old man from Hialeah, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies Ignacio Molina and Cody Jackson reported finding the teenage girl Friday in Key Largo with Orlando Cabrera.

The deputies said the two were inside of a black pickup truck that was parked on Tarpon Basin Drive in a mobile home park. She was partially clothed. He wasn't wearing a shirt and his pants were unbuttoned.

Cabrera is being held in Monroe County jail Saturday without bond. He is facing a charge of rape without physical force or violence of a victim over 12 but younger than 18.

