Homeless man holds knife to Winn-Dixie employee's neck, deputies say

William Shook is accused of putting a knife to a Winn-Dixie employee's neck in Big Pine Key.

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. - A homeless man is accused of holding a knife to the neck of a Winn-Dixie employee in the Florida Keys.

William Shook, 47, was arrested Sunday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the Winn-Dixie in Big Pine Key.

The 57-year-old victim told deputies he was talking to another employee near the entrance when Shook stood up from where he had been sitting on the ground, approached him from behind and put a knife to his throat.

When deputies arrived, they found Shook walking to a nearby CVS pharmacy. Deputies said Shook appeared to be intoxicated.

The victim didn't know what prompted Shook to hold a knife to his neck.

Deputies never found the knife.

