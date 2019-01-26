Homeless man threatens teens with pellet gun, Keys deputies say

KEY LARGO, Fla. - A homeless man was arrested late Friday after deputies said he threatened a group of teenagers with a pellet gun while trying to steal a bicycle.

Everett Alan Coulter faces a charge of aggravated battery without intent to kill.

Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, said as the teens left a Family Dollar store in Key Largo around 6 p.m., they noticed Coulter riding away with one of their bicycles and gave chase. Coulter got off the bicycle and pointed the pellet gun at the teens who assumed the weapon was a real handgun.

The teens fled the scene and alerted deputies. Linhardt said deputies later found Coulter behind a nearby Walgreens pharmacy. The pellet gun was also found nearby hidden under a pile of leaves, Linhardt said.

After his arrest, Coulter admitted he threatened the boys and possessed the pellet gun, Linhardt said.

