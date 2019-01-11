Homestead man chews off piece of patrol car's seat after drug arrest

Melvin Stubbs faces drug and property damage charges after deputies say he chewed up a patrol car's seat after his arrest.

KEY WEST, Fla. - A 37-year-old Homestead man had an appetite for a car seat after his drug arrest Thursday night in the Florida Keys.

Melvin Stubbs was arrested after deputies conducted a traffic stop and found four bags of cocaine in his jacket pocket, Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

Stubbs, who had a warrant for a violation of probation, ran from deputies before he was taken to the ground, Linhardt said. Stubbs continued to fight and again ran away before deputies used a Taser gun to subdue him, Linhardt said.

While he was sitting in the back of a deputy's patrol car, he started kicking the door with his feet, Linhardt said. But that wasn't all.

Sgt. Mark Jones "noticed a large piece of the back seat of the patrol car that Stubbs had chewed off and/or eaten, causing at least $1,000 in damage," Linhardt said.

Stubbs was placed in feet restraints and taken to Fishermen's Community Hospital in Marathon for evaluation. He was then taken to jail.

