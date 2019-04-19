Islamorada fishing boat captain reels in 757-pound swordfish

ISLAMORADA, Fla. - Captain Nick Stanczyk recently caught a swordfish off the Florida Keys that weighed 757 pounds.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the official record is 672 pounds.

Stanczyk said it took him about eight hours to bring in the massive fish into the 37-foot Freeman Boatworks off the coast of Islamorada. He said he had some help.

Seven people worked together to get the giant swordfish off the boat at the Bud n’ Mary’s Marina at 79851 Overseas Hwy., in Islamorada.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.