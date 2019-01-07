Jail inmate bites Keys corrections sergeant on wrist

Chip Johnson is accused of biting a Monroe County Sheriff's Office corrections sergeant on the wrist, drawing blood.

KEY WEST, Fla. - A Key West man in jail on a misdemeanor charge now faces a felony charge after he bit a corrections sergeant, Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Lindhardt said.

Chip Johnson was arrested by Key West police Saturday on a charge of damage to property.

Lindhardt said as Sgt. Steven Katz was attempting to place Johnson in a restraint chair commonly used for inmates who are being combative, Johnson bit him on the wrist, drawing blood.

Katz received medical care for his injury.

Johnson, 34, remains in jail on an additional charge of battery to a law enforcement officer.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.