Key West High School seniors celebrate first day of school

KEY WEST, Fla. - A Key West Fire Department escort led the way for seniors into Key West High School on Wednesday.

"I'm feeling ecstatic right now," student Sophia Robino said.

The seniors in Key West seemed as excited as most students look on the last day of school, but the way the class of 2019 was treated Wednesday on their first day back would get anyone fired up.

"Everybody better watch out because 2019 is coming for ya'll," Robino joked.

It's a tradition at Key West High School that goes back decades. In the past, classes have used the conch train to ride in style. This year, they went for carpooling.

"Every senior class comes up with their own little unique twist on it," Principal Amber Acevedo said.

"We didn't want to blow out whole class budget, so we were like, 'Why don't we just have our community, like, bring us to the school?' So it was, like, really cool," senior Victoria Hart said.

Nearly 300 seniors got the red carpet treatment as they walk onto campus. Proud parents looked on, capturing every moment.

"They've gone through such a devastation. I think it's a great way to start the new year," parent Michelle Burgohy said.

Students seem to be bouncing back after a tough last year.

"There was a lot of hype going into this year, like, knowing that we just bounced back from a hurricane that destroyed a lot of people's homes. So it's good to see that," senior Jade Castillo said.

About 1,200 students are enrolled this year at Key West High School, many of whom are looking forward to their own senior celebration.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.