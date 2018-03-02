Keys couple sells cocaine to undercover operative in Walgreens bathroom

Harold Reese and Priscilla Franco were arrested on multiple drug charges.

MARATHON, Fla. - A Florida Keys couple is accused of selling cocaine to an undercover operative in a Walgreens bathroom.

Harold Reese, 31, and girlfriend Priscilla Franco, 29, were arrested Thursday on numerous drug charges.

The arrests were the result of an undercover investigation that began in January, Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

An undercover operative called Reese to set up a cocaine sale, and Reese gave his phone to Franco, who arranged for the time and place, Linhardt said.

They were arrested after selling $100 worth of cocaine to the operative in the bathroom of a Walgreens in Marathon, Linhardt said.

Detectives reviewed the undercover video, which showed Franco entering the bathroom, Linhardt said.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.