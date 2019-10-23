Keys jail inmate accused of feeding iguanas to alligator

Jason Gibson is accused of feeding iguanas to an alligator at a Florida Keys jail.

KEY WEST, Fla. - An inmate at a Florida Keys jail fed iguanas, including one considered a pet, to an alligator at a small zoo run by the jail, deputies said.

Jason Gibson, an inmate at the Stock Island jail, is facing a charge of animal cruelty. He was already being held on a vehicle theft charge.

Another inmate told deputies he was feeding a sloth Sunday when he heard a thump and saw Gibson tossing an iguana named Mojo into the alligator pen. The 6-foot-long alligator chomped down on Mojo and dragged him off.

According to a Monroe County Sheriff's Office report, Gibson confessed that he "fed the alligator a wild iguana," claiming the iguanas were nuisances that terrorize other animals in the enclosures. Gibson told deputies he didn't know the iguana was a pet.

Gibson also claimed to have fed another iguana to the alligator "once before."

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office Children's Animal Farm houses about 150 confiscated or abandoned animals.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.