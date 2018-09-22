Keys man accused of attacking wife after she spurned his advances

KEY LARGO, Fla. - A Key Largo man was arrested Friday after deputies said he attacked his wife with a knife because she turned down his advances at a bar.

Donald Brigman, 27, faces charges of aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.

Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, said Brigman and the victim went to a bar early Friday, where the woman spurned Brigman's advances. On the way their home, Brigman began grabbing and pulling at the woman.

When they arrived at the house in the 500 block of Plante Street, Brigman punched the woman several times and pushed her to the floor, Linhardt said. Brigman then grabbed a knife and held the blade to her neck as he threatened to kill her, Linhardt said

At some point during the attack, the victim was able to send text message to a family member asking for help, Linhardt said. When Brigman discovered she had sent messages, he smashed her cellphone. The woman also tried to call out a window for help, but Brigman choked her and covered her mouth, Linhardt said.

After the family member who received the texts intervened, Brigman left the home, Linhardt said. Deputies arrested Brigman sometime later along the Overseas Highway in Key Largo.

