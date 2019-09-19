Keys man accused of calling 911, making vulgar comments about deputies

Robert Salwin is accused of making vulgar comments to dispatchers about Monroe County sheriff's deputies.

MARATHON, Fla. - A 44-year-old man is accused of calling 911 and making vulgar comments to dispatchers about sheriff's deputies who had been trying to assist him in the Florida Keys.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said in an email that Robert Salwin was arrested Wednesday. He faces one count of misuse of the 911 system.

Linhardt said dispatchers played recordings back to deputies of Salwin's sexually graphic and curse-laden calls.

Deputies then tracked down Salwin near Ocean Terrace and 51st Street and arrested him.

According to the arrest affidavit, Salwin left two vulgar recordings. In the first, Salwin repeatedly references deputies "sucking huge d----" and "huge c----." In another, he refers to deputies as "b------" and claims "they f---ing suck."

Linhardt said Salwin is well-known to deputies for frequent alcohol-related encounters.

