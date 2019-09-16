Keys man accused of posting motorcycle gang-related threat on Facebook

Adam Miller is accused of posting a threatening message on Facebook while wearing a Pagan's Motorcycle Club hat and holding a knife.

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. - A Florida Keys man was arrested Friday after posting a motorcycle gang-related threat on Facebook, Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

Adam Miller, 40, of Big Pine Key, faces a charge of writing or sending threats to kill or injure.

Linhardt said the Facebook post showed a picture of Miller wearing a Pagan's Motorcycle Club hat and holding a knife. The caption under the picture said, "Support Pagan's MC or else! Support or life support! Sons of the Fire God coming to a neighborhood near you!"

Linhardt said Miller is a known member of the Pagan's Motorcycle Club.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.