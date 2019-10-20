Keys man charged with murder in Stock Island stabbing

KEY WEST, Fla. - A 79-year-old Stock Island man was arrested Saturday in the stabbing death of a 68-year-old man.

Police charged Manuel Garcia-Avila was charged with murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The release of the victim's name is pending notification of next of kin.

Authorities found the victim sitting on a chair outside and bleeding heavily. A kitchen knife was found with blood on a table nearby.

The victim was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

According to a witness, Garcia-Avila lives on the property where the victim was killed.

A witness says he saw the victim earlier on the day of the murder and invited him back to the property where they began to drink beer and talk. The witness stated Garcia-Avila woke up and was angry that the victim was on his property. Garci-Avila grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim.

Detectives interviewed Garcia-Avila, who stated he knew the victim and they were friends from the past. He also stated this wasn't the first time he stabbed the victim.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.