Keys man threatens co-workers with fillet knife, then strips naked, passes out

Adianel Torna Morales, 46, threatened employees at Nicholas Seafood with a fillet knife before stripping naked and passing out in the business office, deputies say.

MARATHON, Fla. - A Conch Key fish house employee who threatened other employees with a fillet knife before stripping naked and passing out while still on the property was arrested Friday night, deputies said.

Adianel Torna Morales, 46, was arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication, criminal mischief, resisting with violence and battery on law enforcement officers.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to Nichols Seafood after an employee complained that a co-worker had been drinking while at work, became belligerent and refused to leave.

Deputies were told Torna Morales damaged security cameras and used spray paint to cover the screen of one, causing $1,000 in damage.

Employees told deputies that Torna Morales grabbed a fillet knife, but they took it from him. They said he then stripped naked and began walking around the property before passing out in the business office.

When deputies found Torna Morales, he was naked and asleep in the office. They told him to get dressed, but he cursed at them and tried to slam the door shut multiple times.

As he was being arrested, Torna Morales told deputies he was hoping for "death by cop" and refused to get in the back of a patrol car, kicking them. Deputies said they then used a Taser gun to subdue him.

Deputies said Torna Morales repeatedly beat his head against the patrol car partition on the way to the jail.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.