Lover's quarrel results in plants being thrown off Islamorada hotel balcony, deputies say

ISLAMORADA, Fla. - A 48-year-old woman was arrested Monday after she screamed at resort staff and threw plants off a hotel balcony, Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

Wendy Sue Crocker, of Islamorada, faces charges of resisting arrest without violence and breach of peace.

Linhardt said a deputy arrived at the Coconut Grove Resort & Marina about 11 a.m. Monday, where employees told him that Crocker and her boyfriend were arguing on a room balcony and throwing plants at each other.

Employees said one of the plants was thrown from the balcony and almost hit an employee in the head.

Linhardt said Crocker resisted being handcuffed after refusing to follow the deputy's orders.

The deputy later removed the handcuffs so Crocker could gather her belongings from the hotel room, but she began to remove the bedding owned by the resort and place it into her vehicle, Linhardt said.

Crocker was taken back into custody after refusing the deputy's orders to stop putting the hotel bedding in her car, authorities said.

Linhardt said Crocker's boyfriend was trespassed from the hotel property and Crocker was taken to the Monroe County Detention Center on Plantation Key.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.