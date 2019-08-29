Man, 19, found with stolen gun, oxycodone pill during traffic stop, deputies say

Monroe County Sheriff's Office

STOCK ISLAND, Fla. - A Key West man was arrested Wednesday night after he was found with a stolen gun and an oxycodone pill during a traffic stop on Key Haven Road on Stock Island, authorities said.

Abraham Amado Acosta, 19, was arrested on charges of possessing a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, driving with a suspended license and possession of a pill without a prescription.

According to Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, a deputy pulled over Acosta's Nissan Altima after seeing it traveling 40 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Linhardt said Traffic Enforcement Unit Deputy Edward Swogger discovered Acosta's driver's license had been suspended in March for failure to pay previous traffic citations and took him into custody.

While searching Acosta's car, the deputy found a loaded Glock 43 handgun under the front passenger seat and one oxycodone pill in the sunglasses holder in the headliner, Linhardt said.

Authorities said the gun had been reported stolen in July from a home on Summerland Key.

