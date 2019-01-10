Man, 34, taken into custody after chase in Key Largo

KEY LARGO, Fla. - A Homestead man with a warrant out for his arrest was arrested Tuesday night after leading Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a chase in Key Largo, authorities said.

According to Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, Christopher Charles Eugene Orr, 34, was spotted driving a stolen Mercedes-Benz south on U.S. 1 near Calusa Street.

Linhardt said the deputy pulled the car over and drew his gun while ordering Orr to put his hands out of the open window, because he knew Orr was known to carry firearms.

Authorities said Orr refused to comply with the deputy's orders, got out of the car and reached into his pockets.

Linhardt said Orr pulled out a card, which Orr claimed was his driver's license, and then got back into the car and drove away.

Linhardt said Orr fled from deputies before stopping on Hibiscus Lane, dropping a small bag and then running away through a construction site and into a wooded area.

Deputies found Orr a short time later and took him into custody.

Linhardt said Orr was still uncooperative with deputies during his arrest and had to be forcefully placed in a patrol car.

Orr was taken to Mariners Hospital to get checked out before being taken to jail.

Authorities said the bag Orr dropped contained 11.5 grams of cocaine, much of it in crack form, and 4.5 grams of marijuana.

Orr faces charges of fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana. Linhardt said the warrant was for obstruction of justice/tampering with evidence in a separate case.





