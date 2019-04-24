Man accused of choking 9-year-old daughter outside Stock Island restaurant

Scott Willand Alino, 47, of New Jersey, is accused of dragging his 9-year-old daughter from a restaurant in South Florida and choking her in the parking lot.

STOCK ISLAND, Fla. - A New Jersey man was arrested Tuesday night for choking his 9-year-old daughter in front of a Stock Island restaurant, authorities said.

According to Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, deputies were called to the Hogfish Bar & Grill at 6810 Front St. around 7 p.m.

Authorities said an employee saw Scott Willand Alino, 47, drag his daughter to the parking lot and then choke her to the point that the employee feared the girl was losing consciousness.

Linhardt said the employee confronted Alino and the girl broke free from her father and ran back into the restaurant.

The employee told deputies that Alino physically threatened him. The employee then called 911.

According to Linhardt, responding deputies saw that the girl's neck was red, but Alino claimed his daughter was misbehaving and he just placed his hand on her shoulder and neck area.

Authorities said the father also added that he didn't need anyone telling him how to raise his children.

Three witnesses in the restaurant told deputies they also saw Alino drag his daughter to the parking lot and choke her.

Linhardt said the employee and witnesses' statements were corroborated by surveillance video from the restaurant.

Alino was arrested on a charge of child neglect without causing great bodily harm.



