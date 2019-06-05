Man accused of stealing Jeep from Stock Island home

STOCK ISLAND, Fla. - A Key West man who is homeless was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he was spotted in Marathon in a 2018 Jeep Wrangler that had been reported stolen from a home in Key Haven, Stock Island, authorities said.

Jason Aaron Gibson, 40, faces a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

According to Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, the orange Jeep was found unattended and running at a Chevron gas station at 13847 Overseas Highway.

Linhardt said a responding deputy was also investigating a hit-and-run that was reported at a nearby business involving the same vehicle.

The Jeep had scratches and dents consistent with being in a crash, Linhardt said.

According to authorities, deputies found Gibson walking away from the gas station while intoxicated.

His Social Security card was found in the front seat of the Jeep, authorities said.

Linhardt said Gibson initially denied stealing the Jeep, but then stood up, placed his hands behind his back and admitted to taking the Jeep for the purposes of having a "joy ride."

Linhardt said Gibson claimed he was working as an electrician and stole the Jeep from a job site.



