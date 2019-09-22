Man driving stolen minivan leads deputies on lengthy pursuit in Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies in the Florida Keys arrested a Virginia man Saturday following a lengthy pursuit on U.S. 1.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, driver Eric Kincaid and passenger Diana Stokes, both from Virginia, were taken into custody.

Police said they received an alert regarding a stolen red, Dodge Caravan with Virginia tags being driven around in Key Largo.

According to police, a deputy attempted to pull the van over when it was driven off at a high rate of speed.

Police also said that Kincaid, 21, held a cellphone out the window of the van multiple times, leading police to surmise he may have been taking a selfie or live-broadcasting the pursuit.

Following several attempts to deflate the van's tires, Kincaid finally stopped at Mile Marker 42, more than 40 miles from where the pursuit began at Mile Marker 86.

Police have charged Kincaid with two counts of fleeing and eluding, grand theft of a motor vehicle and driving on a suspended license.

Stokes, 22, was also arrested on a charge of possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana.



