Man pulls out samurai sword during argument in Key West, police say

KEY WEST, Fla. - A 29-year-old man was arrested this weekend after he threatened someone with a 2-foot-long samurai sword, the Key West Police Department said.

Steven Solstad, 29, of Jensen Beach, faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and carrying a concealed weapon.

According to the arrest report, Solstad told police that he was sleeping Friday in a parking lot near Truman Avenue and Duval Street when a man woke him up "yelling hysterically." Solstad said after the man left he noticed his cell phone, which was charging nearby, was missing.

Police said Solstad followed the man and threatened him with the sword, screaming, "I will kill you."

The man fled on a bicycle and called police.

The man denied taking Solstad's phone and told police it was Solstad who was screaming.

Officers found the sword in a nylon sheath attached to Solstad's bicycle, the report said.

Solstad is currently being held on $10,000 bond at the Key West Jail.

