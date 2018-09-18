Man steals more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from Home Depot, deputies say

MARATHON, Fla. - A Key West man was arrested Monday night after stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Home Depot in Marathon, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

Kevin Parks Skinner, 56, faces charges of grand theft, possession of stolen property and possession of a pill without a prescription.

According to Linhardt, a deputy was called to a Kmart in Marathon around 7:30 p.m. Monday regarding reports of suspicious activity.

The deputy was told a man, later identified as Skinner, had arrived at the Kmart pushing a shopping cart full of merchandise from Home Depot.

Linhardt said none of the Home Depot merchandise was bagged.

According to Linhardt, Skinner attempted to take a shopping cart from the Kmart but was stopped by an employee.

He then left the Home Depot cart and the stolen merchandise in front of the Kmart and walked away, authorities said.

Linhardt said staff at the Home Depot were notified and an employee from the store arrived to retrieve the cart.

Skinner was stopped by the deputy a short time later and claimed he was headed back to Home Depot to retrieve his belongings.

Authorities said Skinner claimed his boss had given him money to purchase tools at the store, but he couldn't produce a receipt.

The Home Depot manager told the deputy the items had been stolen and were worth more than $1,000, Linhardt said.

An Adderall pill was also found in Skinner's possession, which he did not have a prescription for, authorities said.

Skinner was then arrested and taken to jail.



