Man wanted on child porn charges in California arrested in Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. - A 58-year-old man wanted by California authorities on child pornography charges has been arrested in the Florida Keys.

Michael Manning was arrested Friday on Stock Island. He has been wanted by police in Chico, California, since 2016 on charges of sexually soliciting a minor under the age of 14, engaging in sex acts with a minor and possession of child pornography.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said deputies were called to an alarm on Shrimp Road and found a man in an unlocked trailer on the side of the property.

The man called himself "William Wallace Littlejohn" and said he didn't have any identification.

Federal authorities assisted in the investigation, and deputies were able to identify the man as Manning.

California authorities claim Manning didn't show up to a court hearing, and his vehicle was found parked on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

In addition to the California charges, Manning also faces charges of providing a false name to law enforcement. He was being held without bond at the Stock Island jail and will be returned to California to face charges there.

