Marathon man accused of forging checks totaling more than $3,000

MARATHON, Fla. - A Marathon man was arrested Tuesday on accusations that he forged multiple checks totaling more than $3,000.

Matthew Richard McKeon, 25, faces five counts each of grand theft, forgery and passing a forged check.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said a relative of McKeon's went to the Sheriff's Office substation in Marathon on Tuesday after he realized that McKeon was stealing checks from his checkbook.

Authorities said McKeon wrote the checks out to himself and forged his relative's signature.

The victim confronted McKeon, who admitted to forging the checks, Linhardt said.

Authorities said McKeon told the victim that he needed money because of his drug problem.

Linhardt said five checks were cashed this month by McKeon, totaling $3,050.

McKeon is being held at the Monroe County Detention Center on Stock Island in lieu of a $22,500 bond.

