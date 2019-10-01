Marathon man arrested after threatening to cut off teen's tongue

MARATHON, Fla. - A Florida Keys man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to cut out the tongue of a teenage girl.

Antonio Solis, 47, was charged with aggravated assault and battery after he was interviewed Monday by Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Officials say Solis was not happy with the 16-year-old girl's dating choices. Solis grabbed the girl's hair Saturday and threatened to cut her tongue with a steak knife if she refused to say whom she was dating.

It's not known how Solis is related to girl.

The Florida Department of Children and Families was notified of the incident.

