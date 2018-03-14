Marathon man threatens another man with machete, deputies say

KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. - A 22-year-old Marathon man was arrested Wednesday after he threatened another man with a machete, deputies said.

Jarrod Mitchell faces a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor charge of battery.

A deputy was called to the 300 block of East Ocean Drive in Key Colony Beach, where he met with the victim, Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

The victim said he and Mitchell were arguing when Mitchell went to the front of a garbage truck, pulled out a machete and walked toward him with it.

No serious injuries were reported, but the victim did have a bruised lip.

The machete was seized as evidence.

Mitchell was booked into the Monroe County Detention Center on Stock Island.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.