Marion County murder suspect arrested in Florida Keys

Deangelo Clark, 30, is accused of killing a 20-year-old woman in Marion County.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. - A murder suspect from Marion County was arrested Wednesday in the Florida Keys, authorities confirmed.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the agency received a call Wednesday morning from a relative of Kiara Alleyne, 20, who was concerned for her well-being.

Authorities said detectives found Alleyne's body inside a home in Anthony, just north of Ocala.

Detectives later received information that the suspect, Deangelo Clark, 30, had threatened to kill Alleyne and then take his own life.

Clark was not at the home when detectives arrived, authorities said.

Deputies said Clark had left with the victim's 1-year-old daughter, leading to an Amber Alert being issued.

The Amber Alert was canceled after the child was found a short time later with a family member.

A motive for the killing has not been released.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Clark was arrested following a home burglary on Long Key, just north of Layton, and a car and house fire on Grassy Key.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the agency, said Clark burglarized a home on the Overseas Highway sometime before 10 a.m.

Authorities received another 911 call a short time later from someone saying that a man on Edgewater Road at Mile Marker 57.3 was screaming that his car blew up and he was burned.

Linhardt said authorities arrived at the scene to find Clark's Mazda CX-7 on fire. He said the fire had spread to a nearby stilted home.

Clark was airlifted to a Miami hospital.

In addition to the murder charge in Marion County, Clark also faces charges in connection with the burglary on Long Key.

Linhardt said Clark could face more charges out of Monroe County pending the Fire Marshal's investigation into the Grassy Key fire.

