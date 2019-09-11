Marion County murder suspect arrested in South Florida

Deangelo Clark, 30, is accused of killing a 20-year-old woman in Marion County.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. - A murder suspect from Marion County was arrested Wednesday in the Florida Keys, authorities confirmed.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the agency received a call Wednesday morning from a relative of Kiara Alleyne, 20, who was concerned for her well-being.

Authorities said detectives found Alleyne's body inside a home in Anthony, just north of Ocala.

Detectives later received information that the suspect, Deangelo Clark, 30, had threatened to kill Alleyne and then take his own life.

Clark was not at the home when detectives arrived, authorities said.

Deputies said Clark had left with the victim's 1-year-old daughter, leading to an Amber Alert being issued.

The Amber Alert was canceled after the child was found a short time later with a family member.

Authorities did not immediately say where in Monroe County Clark was found.

A motive for the killing has not been released.



