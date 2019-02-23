Men survive adrift at sea after boat sinks off Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was able to call his girlfriend when the Lucy II, a small fishing boat, started to sink. She reported it to authorities on Friday afternoon. Trouble was she didn't know where they were.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers had a clue. She did know they had been on their way to the Marquesas Keys.

Officer Robert Dube, a spokesman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, said officers found a man in an orange lifebuoy and another holding on to it.

They had spent a few hours adrift at sea south of Ballast Key. Dube said the officers took them to Stock Island Lobster Co. in Key West where they were reunited with their loved ones.

