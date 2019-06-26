Military flare washes ashore Florida Keys beach

ISLAMORADA, Fla. - Instead of shells, visitors to a Florida Keys beach found something more dangerous Tuesday.

People walking at Sea Oats Beach in Islamorada stumbled upon a military flare during their visit.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office bomb squad leader was able to safely retrieve the device and remove it from the beach.

The flare will be returned to the military.

Officials advise those who find similar devices to never touch or handle them, and instead call authorities to report any military-looking device or object.

