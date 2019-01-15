Missouri man flees on golf cart, attacks deputies, paramedic in Florida Keys

Parks Terry, 32, of St. Louis, is accused of attacking deputies and a paramedic after leading them on a chase in a golf cart and then locking himself inside a house.

KEY LARGO, Fla. - A Missouri man was arrested after he fled on a golf cart, locked himself in a house and attacked a paramedic and deputies in the Florida Keys, Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

Parks Terry faces multiple charges, including driving under the influence, fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Linhardt said Terry, 32, of St. Louis, was swerving and running stop signs in a golf cart early Monday in Key Largo, refusing to stop, yelling obscenities at deputies and giving them the middle finger during the chase.

Terry drove to a home on South Harbor Drive, where he locked himself inside, Linhardt said.

When a paramedic entered the house through a side door, Terry attacked him and wrestled him to the ground, Linhardt said.

Deputy Brandon White saw the attack through a window and ordered Terry to stop, but he refused, so White smashed the glass with his baton, Linhardt said.

White then tried to unlock the door, but a woman inside held her body against the door to keep it closed, Linhardt said.

Eventually, White and other deputies were able to get inside and subdue Terry with a Taser gun, Linhardt said.

"Deputy White reported Terry began growling like a dog and rubbing his face in the broken glass on the floor," Linhardt said.

Terry continued to fight with deputies as he was placed into the back of a patrol car and then refused to put on his shoes, Linhardt said.

Claiming his shoulder was dislocated, Terry was taken to a hospital in Tavernier to be treated. He was then taken to jail.

