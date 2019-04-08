Owner of million-dollar homes accused of stealing from Key West Kmart

KEY WEST, Fla. - A man who recently brought a private-island estate for $8 million was arrested Friday after police said he stole about $300 worth of household items from a Key West Kmart.

Andrew Lippi, 59, faces a charge of grand theft.

Lippi recently purchased the former Knight family estate on Thompson Island off the coast of Key West. In addition to other properties, Lippi also owns a 12-bedroom home that was used by MTV to film a season of "The Real World" in 2006. Lippi rents the colorful waterfront home on Airbnb for $1,799 a night.

According to the arrest report, Lippi brought a Keurig coffee machine for about $150 on March 30, but he returned the item a day later. However, when Kmart employees inspected the box they found a basketball inside, the report said.

On Thursday, Lippi went back to the Kmart and bought a Hamilton Beach coffee maker and two packs of LED light bulbs for around $105, the report said. Hours later, Lippi returned the items for a refund. Kmart employees found that the new coffee maker had been swapped out for an older model. He resealed the box so it appeared it was never opened. The light blubs were swapped out for a different brand.

The next day, Lippi purchase a bed skirt from the Kmart. After he returned it, Kmart employees found a pillow case in the packaging, the report said.

When questioned by Key West police, Lippi denied swapping out the items.

