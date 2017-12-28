Monroe County

Pickup truck crashes into Overseas Liquors in Marathon

Driver airlifted to hospital after Wednesday night crash

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor
Headline Goes Here Monroe County Sheriff's Office

A pickup truck crashed into Overseas Liquors in Marathon.

MARATHON, Fla. - A pickup truck crashed into a Florida Keys bar and liquor store Wednesday night.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the truck crashed into Overseas Liquors on the Overseas Highway in Marathon.

More Florida Keys Headlines

Pickup truck crashes into Overseas Liquors interior Monroe County Sheriff's Office

The driver of the pickup truck that crashed into Overseas Liquors was airlifted to a hospital.

Deputies said nobody inside the bar was injured, but the driver of the truck was airlifted to a hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2017 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.