Pickup truck crashes into Overseas Liquors in Marathon

MARATHON, Fla. - A pickup truck crashed into a Florida Keys bar and liquor store Wednesday night.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the truck crashed into Overseas Liquors on the Overseas Highway in Marathon.

Deputies said nobody inside the bar was injured, but the driver of the truck was airlifted to a hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

