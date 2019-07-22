Retired banker wins Ernest Hemingway Look-Alike contest in Key West

KEY WEST, Fla. - A 68-year-old retired banker from Tennessee is the winner of this year's Ernest Hemingway Look-Alike contest at Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West.

Hemingway was a regular at the bar. Tthe contest has been going on there for nearly three decades during the Hemingway Days celebration, which this year marked what would have been the novelist's 120th birthday on Sunday.

A judging panel selected Joe Maxey among a pool of 141 other white-bearded men who said they were familiar with the Nobel Prize winner's literary legacy. The contest began on Thursday and the panel chose the winner on Saturday.

It was Maxey's eighth attempt to win the contest. He comes from Cedar Hill, a city of 314 people in Tennesee's Robertson County.

Hemingway was born in Illinois and died at 61 in Idaho. He lived in Key West -- where he wrote "To Have and Have Not" -- between 1931 and 1939. He went on to win the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1953.

