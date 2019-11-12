Royal Palm Beach man flees from deputies after crash in Florida Keys

Brady Grissinger, 35, of Royal Palm Beach, is accused of fleeing from deputies after his SUV rear-ended a BMW in the Florida Keys.

LITTLE TORCH KEY, Fla. - A man fled from deputies in the Florida Keys after the SUV he was driving rear-ended another vehicle Friday on the Overseas Highway, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Brady Grissinger, 35, of Royal Palm Beach, was arrested Friday on charges of hit-and-run, reckless driving and fleeing and eluding.

Sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt said the driver of a gray GMC Yukon that rear-ended a BMW near mile marker 54 fled the scene of the crash.

When deputies spotted the SUV in Marathon and attempted a traffic stop, the driver kept going.

Deputies followed the SUV, which reached speeds of 114 mph, onto the Seven Mile Bridge but lost sight of it near mile marker 36.

A short time later, though, a motorist called 911 to report that the SUV had pulled onto Barry Avenue on Little Torch Key. Deputies found the unoccupied SUV behind a large bush across from Parker's Resort.

Witnesses told deputies they saw the driver leave the SUV and run toward the resort. Deputies found a man matching Grissinger's description hiding behind a small privacy wall attached to several resort rentals.

Grissinger was arrested and taken to jail.

