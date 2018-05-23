Sightseeing float plane suffers wheel failure, becomes disabled upon landing at Key West airport

KEY WEST, Fla. - A sightseeing float plane suffered a wheel failure Wednesday morning and became disabled upon landing at Key West International Airport, Monroe County spokeswoman Cammy Clark said.

Clark said the pilot and 10 passengers aboard the plane were not injured.

According to Clark, the Seaplane Adventures plane was headed to the Dry Tortugas when it experienced a landing gear problem upon takeoff. The plane immediately returned to the airport to land.

Clark said the runway was closed for 20 minutes, causing only minor delays.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

