Small plane loses engine power, crashes at Key West International Airport

KEY WEST, Fla. - A small plane lost engine power and crashed Thursday shortly after taking off from Key West International Airport.

The single-engine plane clipped some power lines during landing and crashed into some fuel pumps near the public works yard shortly before 1:30 p.m., Monroe County spokeswoman Cammy Clark said.

More Key West Headlines

Pilot David Wyant, 58, said he took off and immediately lost engine power. He said he couldn't maintain altitude and tried to steer the plane toward the water, but it clipped some fuel lines and grazed some fuel pumps near the public works yard.

The crash knocked out electricity to the area affecting some 900 customers. It was restored about an hour later.

Wyant, plane owner and co-pilot Abraham Cox, 51, and David Wyant Jr., 12, walked away with only minor injuries.

Monroe County David Wyant, 58, plane owner and co-pilot Abraham Cox, 51, and David Wyant Jr., 12, were all smiles after walking away from a plane crash at Key West International Airport.

The plane leaked a small amount of fuel, but firefighters put foam around the area to prevent it from igniting. Commercial traffic at the airport was not affected.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.