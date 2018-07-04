Texas lawyer wins Key lime pie eating contest for second year in row

KEY WEST, Fla. - A Texas lawyer won Key West's annual Key lime pie eating contest for the second year in a row Wednesday, scarfing down the signature Florida dessert in less than two minutes.

Without using his hands, Trey Bergman, of Houston, defeated 24 other contenders for the title. Clad in protective googles and a "champion" T-shirt, he inhaled a nine-inch pie in 1 minute 40 seconds.

"My strategy is very simple. It's the law of ABCs: 'Always Be Consuming'!" said Bergman, who by the end of the contest was covered with whipped cream and pie filling.

A July 4 tradition, Mile High Key Lime Pie Eatin' Contest is the Florida Keys' answer to Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. Also Wednesday, competitive eater Joey "Jaws" Chestnut took the title at the Coney Island event in New York.

Key lime pie is the state's official pie. The creamy dessert is believed to have originated in Key West in the 1800s.

"My Fourth of July tradition in Key West is to eat Key lime pie," Bergman said. "We don’t need no stinkin' hot dogs, we don’t need no stinkin' anything else -- If you're in the Keys, you eat Key lime pie, baby, on the Fourth of July."

