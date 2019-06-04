Tourist accused of shooting at 3 construction workers in Florida Keys

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. - A tourist from Biloxi, Mississippi, was arrested Monday night for shooting at three construction workers in the Florida Keys, authorities said.

According to Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, deputies were called to a duplex at 30830 Watson Road on Big Pine Key, near No Name Key, at 9:41 p.m. regarding the shooting.

Linhardt said the suspect, Ricky Neil Orallo, 60, was staying in the duplex with his girlfriend next to four construction workers from West Palm Beach who were in the Keys for a job.

Deputies said Orallo was intoxicated when he approached the workers, who then left to grab dinner at No Name Pub, which is across the street from the duplex.

Authorities said the workers returned to the duplex to find Orallo sitting in one worker's Chevrolet Tahoe, which was parked near the workers' side of the duplex.

Orallo was looking through the center console and fell several times while getting in and out of the SUV, Linhardt said.

According to Linhardt, Orallo went back inside the duplex only to return about 10 minutes later, holding a pistol.

Authorities said Orallo fired at three of the workers who were standing next to the fourth worker's white Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck.

Orallo fired five shots, striking the SUV, authorities said.

One of the bullets went through a baseball cap that one of the victims was wearing, narrowly missing his head, Linhardt said.

He said Orallo's girlfriend also appeared to be intoxicated when speaking with detectives, and said that she noticed Orallo's Glock handgun was missing from the nightstand in their bedroom.

She said she confronted her boyfriend about it, but he then went outside and she heard a "pow," authorities said.

Detectives said the girlfriend told them Orallo came back inside and told her he was probably going to jail.

Orallo was taken into custody at the scene.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office Monroe County Sheriff's Office Dive Team members Nelson Sanchez, William Daniels and Vince Weiner search for the firearm Tuesday used in Monday night's Big Pine Key shooting.

Linhardt said a Key West Police K-9 unit arrived at the scene and the police dog alerted to the canal behind the duplex.

The Sheriff's Office Dive Team responded and are searching for the gun in the canal, Linhardt said.

Orallo faces three counts of attempted murder, as well as charges of discharging a firearm in a public or residential area, discharging a firearm while intoxicated, burglary of a conveyance and criminal mischief.





