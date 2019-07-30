VIDEO: 3 arrested after vicious fight on Key Largo dock

@jacked_in_dade

KEY LARGO, Fla. - Three people have been arrested following a fight on a Key Largo dock Sunday that began after a large boat struck a smaller vessel.

Waldo Pacheco, 39, of Homestead was charged with aggravated battery and battery, while two others, Phillip Gallina, 42, and Toby Salome, 51, were charged with battery.

Video posted to social media shows the incident at the Caribbean Club bar in which Alex Mercado, who was in the larger boat with Gallina and Salome, confronts Pacheco, who was inside the smaller boat at the time of the collision.

An argument ensues and punches are thrown soon after. Pacheco can been seen in the video pushing two people, including Salome, off the dock and into the water.

Pacheco then hits Mercado with multiple punches to the head as he falls to the dock.

Upon arrival, Monroe County deputies found Mercado lying on the dock with his face covered in blood. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated for broken bones to his face.

Pacheco, Gallina and Salome were arrested and taken to jail.

Authorities say more arrests are pending.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.