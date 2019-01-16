Walgreens employee admits to stealing Percocet pills at work, deputies say

Jennifer Forehand is accused of stealing Percocet pills from Walgreens, where she was working as a pharmacy technician in Big Pine Key.

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. - A Walgreens employee was arrested Tuesday after she was caught on camera stealing prescription medication from her job, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Jennifer Forehand, 40, of Key West, was working as a pharmacy technician at the Walgreens in Big Pine Key on Jan. 10 when surveillance video showed her putting pills in her pocket, sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

A Walgreens manager noticed some pills were missing and reviewed the security camera footage.

Linhardt said it showed Forehand counting several Percocet pills and placing them in her pocket.

The manager said Forehand had taken five pills on Jan. 13, but she returned them, saying she had found them on the floor. The manager estimated about 18 pills were stolen since Jan. 10.

Linhardt said Forehand admitted to stealing the pills for her personal use.

Forehand was arrested on a charge of grand theft of a controlled substance.

