Weston teens claim top prize in Keys underwater pumpkin-carving contest

KEY LARGO, Fla. - Two Weston teenagers won first place in the annual underwater pumpkin-carving contest Sunday in the Florida Keys.

Artists of all ages used dive knives and fine carving tools to transform their pumpkins into Halloween jack-o'-lanterns about 30 feet beneath the surface at the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary off Key Largo.

Contestants were also challenged to keep the hollow, naturally buoyant pumpkins from floating away while they carved.

Sebastian Gimeno, 16, and his brother, Gabriel Gimeno, 14, impressed judges with their dolphin and half-moon cutout to win the top prize -- a return dive trip courtesy of Amy Slate's Amoray Dive Resort, which organized the competition.

Other pumpkin entries included sharks, a sea horse, an eel, a sea turtle and a skeleton fish.

Florida Keys News Bureau Contestants of the annual underwater pumpkin-carving contest show off their creations about 30 feet beneath the surface off Key Largo.

