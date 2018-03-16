Woman accused of driving on flat tires on Seven Mile Bridge while drunk

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. - A New Jersey woman was arrested Thursday night on a DUI charge after she was stopped at Mile Marker 43 on the Seven Mile Bridge while driving on flat tires, Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

Linhardt said deputies responded to the bridge after multiple drivers reported seeing a white Chevrolet driving recklessly and heading south on the Seven Mile Bridge shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday.

Deputy Corbin Hradecky saw the car exit the Seven Mile Bridge in the southbound lane and make a U-turn at Mile Marker 39 before driving back onto the bridge, Linhardt said.

Authorities said the slow-moving Chevrolet began emitting sparks at Mile Marker 43 while Hradecky and Sgt. Nicholis Whiteman followed it.

Linhardt said the driver, identified as Heather Donna Collins, 38, stopped the car after nearly hitting Hradecky’s patrol car and striking concrete barriers on the bridge.

Both driver's side tires were gone and the rims were exposed, Linhardt said. He said the bumper was also torn off its mounts and the car had several large dents and scratches.

Hradecky noted a strong odor of alcohol and vomit on the floorboard of the driver's side of vehicle.

Collins was the only person inside the car, authorities said.

Authorities said Collins left the car in reverse before getting out of the car and had to be reminded to place it in park.

She then nearly fell over while getting out, authorities said.

"When told she was driving partially on rims, she objected and then commented, 'Oh, wow,' when shown the evidence," Linhardt said.

Collins and her vehicle were removed from the bridge for safety reasons before authorities performed field sobriety exercises.

Deputies said Collins failed the excises and was booked into the Monroe County Detention Center on Stock Island.

She faces a charge of DUI resulting in property damage.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.