Woman accused of kicking Florida Keys deputies in groin

Shannon Ewing, 42, is accused of kicking, scratching and clawing at Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies.

MARATHON, Fla. - A woman was arrested Tuesday night, accused of kicking Florida Keys deputies in the groin multiple times.

Shannon Ewing, 42, of Boynton Beach, faces three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, resisting arrest without violence and child abuse not causing great bodily harm.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said deputies were called to the Banana Bay Resort & Marina in Marathon, where a desk clerk reported that an 11-year-old boy had a "knot" on his head after being hit with a tablet computer.

The boy, who was staying in the same room as Ewing, was turned over to the custody of a family member.

Linhardt said Ewing refused a deputy's commands to sit down, kicking him in the groin and stomach. Linhardt said she did the same thing to another deputy providing backup.

Deputies eventually placed Ewing in a leg restraint, but she continued to scratch and claw at them, drawing blood, Linhardt said.

Ewing continued kicking and clawing at deputies at Fishermen's Hospital, where she was medically cleared and taken to jail. Linhardt said deputies had to use a Taser gun to subdue her.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.