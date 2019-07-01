Woman accused of pawning goods stolen from man's trailer while he was in jail

A Big Pine Key woman was arrested Monday morning for pawning items that she stole from a man's trailer while he was in jail, authorities said.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said Mary Fayetta Adams Kidwell, 44, had also been squatting inside the victim’s trailer in the 31000 block of Avenue C.

According to Linhardt, the victim's son went to his father’s home on May 25 after his father had been arrested on a DUI charge.

Linhardt said the son found the trailer door open and female belongings scattered throughout the home.

He also found several pill bottles with Adams Kidwell’s name on them, he said.

The son reported that his father's Gibson guitar and case, Martin guitar and case, Fender guitar and case and a Gamo air rifle were all missing. Their total value was about $7,700.

Linhardt said the victim was notified about the incident in jail and said that Adams Kidwell had "ripped him off" in the past, but were not living together and she did not have permission to be inside his home.

The victim listed items of value inside his trailer for detectives, which included a flat-screen TV, Milwaukee tools and a computer.

A pawn shop owner confirmed to detectives that between May 20 and May 23, Adams Kidwell had pawned a flat screen TV, a Martin guitar with case, a Gibson guitar, an air rifle and Milwaukee tools.

Adams Kidwell was taken into custody Monday on charges of fraud, burglary and grand theft.

